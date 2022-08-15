Patrick Mahomes wanted to take a hit in first preseason game, just maybe not that hard

In the days leading up to Saturday’s preseason opener in Chicago, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters one thing he was looking forward to in the game was, well, getting hit.





“Yeah, I like to get in there and I like to get hit like one time,” Mahomes said. “Once you get hit one time you kind of see what it is to get hit again as a quarterback. I feel like after that you’re good to go.”

Mahomes got his wish and then some during the Chiefs’ 19-14 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field.

On a completion to tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes was hit in the stomach by the helmet of Bears defensive lineman Trevis Gipson.

Here is the play from Arrowhead Pride’s Ron Kopp Jr.:

#Chiefs OL allowed two hits on Mahomes as he threw on Saturday, out of 7 attempts. The bigger of the two one came on the Kelce catch



Looks like Wylie just loses leverage inside right away, and can't recover. Hoping for some cleaner preszn pass pro when Mahomes' in moving forward pic.twitter.com/1QTTCwUCe7 — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) August 15, 2022

During an in-game interview with Trent Green, Mahomes was asked about taking the shot to the midsection.

“I got hit pretty hard,” Mahomes said. “I wanted that first hit and I got hit hard. He caught me right in the stomach, right between the rib pads, so it was a nice first one to take and it’ll make me better for sure.”

Green asked Mahomes if this was a case of being careful what you wish for.

“I was hoping I was gonna kind of get hit and just fell, just off to the side. Not the direct helmet to the stomach and then him land on me,” Mahomes admitted. “No, it was a good drive and I’m glad that we got it out of the way and got that touchdown.”

That drive, the only series Mahomes played in the game, ended with a touchdown for the Chiefs.