Patrick Mahomes vowing to come back stronger after deflating Super Bowl loss should terrify the NFL

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts from the sideline in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-877025 ORIG FILE ID: 20250209_jel_la1_657.JPG

Let's make no mistake. The Philadelphia Eagles earned the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history in convincing fashion. They were the NFL's best team this year, and they showed it on the biggest stage in American sports on Sunday.

Put another way: the Kansas City Chiefs never stood a chance.

Nonetheless, I can't help but shake the feeling about what a motivated Patrick Mahomes will look like after taking the second Super Bowl loss of his career on the chin. The three-time Super Bowl MVP made his thought process very clear after the Chiefs' 40-22 defeat in New Orleans. This, after he was showing so much emotion at the end of the game.

Mahomes compared this loss in Super Bowl 59 to the beatdown his Chiefs received in Super Bowl 55 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To follow up that loss, Mahomes took Kansas City to three Super Bowls in four seasons, winning two of them.

After professing that his latest Super Bowl defeat will motivate him even more, I'm a little scared about what Mahomes will unveil next:

Mahomes said tonight's loss stands with the one in Super Bowl 55 against Tampa. "They both sucked. These will be the two losses that motivate me the rest of my career." — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 10, 2025

Mahomes: “It’s going to hurt for a while, but how can you respond from it?” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 10, 2025

Mahomes doesn't turn 30 until mid-September of next season. He's officially played in five of the last six Super Bowls. Knowing what kind of great player he is, we're still probably only at the start of Mahomes' dominance over the NFL.

And a Mahomes that promises to come back stronger from a low point in his career is a player every team in the league should fear.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Patrick Mahomes vowing to come back stronger after deflating Super Bowl loss should terrify the NFL