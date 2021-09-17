Patrick Mahomes unveils second iteration of Signature Series sunglasses with Oakley

The league's 2018 MVP and eyewear partner Oakley are back with fresh new specs. (Photo by Oakley)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to continue his streak at an undefeated September when he takes on the Cleveland Brown in the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. Ahead of last year's Divisional Round rematch, the new dad and eyewear partner Oakley have unveiled the second iteration of the Signature Series sunglasses.

Mahomes caused quite a stir on social media when he teased the shades in a now-viral video. Rather than using the likes of UPS or FedEx, the glasses were delivered via what Oakley calls a 'Contrail Delivery Service.'

Proving they are always in the business of innovation, Oakley created a spacecraft to deliver Mahomes and his family the first pair of the Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series Contrail ever built. Delivered by Oakley Creative Director Nicholas King, better known as Nickels, he applied cleverness to an animated video that captured the attention of Chiefs fans and sports enthusiasts nationwide.

The Signature Series Collection originally launched at the start of the year with Oakley’s Sutro Lite frame. Ahead of the brand’s third season partnering with the NFL, Oakley is adding all-new eyewear to the capsule called Contrail. Contrail features a modern design and is available in matte black with metallic gold icons, coupling sophistication and style in one silhouette.

"It’s important to me that the eyewear in my Signature Series Collection represents my style off the field," Mahomes said in the release. "Since the beginning of my relationship with Oakley, I wanted to launch a modern lifestyle frame - it’s the perfect addition to my collection as it’s a timeless design with elevated features that make it suitable for anyone’s style."

Priced at $225 you can shop the Patrick Mahomes Signature Series II, Contrail shades at Oakley. Scroll on for purchasing links and images.

