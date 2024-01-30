Patrick Mahomes Tweets Gif from “The Hangover” After He and the Chiefs Score Spot in 2024 Super Bowl in Vegas

The 2009 blockbuster comedy follows four friends on a wild bachelor trip to Las Vegas

Jamie Squire/Getty; Legendary Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock Patrick Mahomes, The Hangover

Patrick Mahomes shared posts on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate after the Chiefs win on Sunday

The quarterback used a gif from the 2009 movie The Hangover, which takes place in Las Vegas

The Chiefs will travel to Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11

Patrick Mahomes is ready to take over Las Vegas!

Mahomes, 28, will return to Sin City to compete in his fourth Super Bowl in six years on Feb. 11, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback used a gif from The Hangover to get Chiefs Kingdom hyped for the big game.

After the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Mahomes logged onto X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate the win.

Along with the hashtag #ChiefsKingdom, Mahomes posted a gif of Zach Galifianakis's character hanging out of a convertible as the four fictional friends headed to Las Vegas in the movie.

In the 2009 film, Galifianakis teams up with Bradley Cooper and Ed Helms for a wild and raunchy trip to the strip while celebrating a bachelor party. Chaos ensues, and the group is forced on a wild goose chase while searching for their lost friend.

Mahomes seemed to love the comparison to the film, and shared another gif of the film's characters in Las Vegas just a half hour later.

"Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce showing up to Vegas," X user the 33rd Team wrote in a post with a different gif of Galifianakis and Cooper descending a casino escalator in dapper suits.

The Chiefs quarterback added three crying-laughing face emojis and reshared the post to his 2.5 million followers on the app.

Mahomes was active on X after the Chiefs win in Baltimore, also reposting a reporter's photo of the shirts worn by the team's defensive line in the locker room and a post by his teammate Drue Tranquill.

"Big Red, T Swift, & the boys just tore your parlay up again," Tranquill, 28, wrote on X after the win, referring to tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift and head coach Andy Reid as "Big Red" in the post.

Big Red, T Swift, & the boys just tore your parlay up again 😤 — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) January 29, 2024

The Chiefs will now go to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, after winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy last year.

David Eulitt/Getty Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate

Kelce, 34, scored the first touchdown in the highly-anticipated AFC Championship game during the first quarter. Swift, was spotted cheering for the tight end alongside friends Brittany Mahomes, Cara Delevingne and Keleigh Sperry.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an impressive catch in the first half, managing to grab the ball that he threw, but Baltimore ultimately fell short to Kansas City after three major turnovers by the Ravens.

The week prior, Mahomes and Kelce broke an impressive record during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The duo brought their total of career playoff touchdowns together to 16, surpassing the previous record holders, Tom Brady and his longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski, for the most postseason touchdowns by a pair in NFL history.

Brady, 46, congratulated Mahomes and Kelce on the record, and called the Kansas City duo "beasts" in a post on X. "When you one up gronk you’re doing something right," Brady added."



