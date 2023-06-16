Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce provided input for Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings. Here’s how

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walked Thursday’s red carpet at Union Station proudly flashing his Super Bowl LIV championship ring.

While also looking forward to receiving his new bling at the team’s ring ceremony later that night.

“I think it’s even better,” Mahomes said of the Super Bowl LVII ring, which he’d seen in designs but had not yet seen in person before the event. “I think that we learned from the first ring. This ring (from Super Bowl LIV) is amazing. It really, I think brings, out Kansas City. And we took that and even amplified it.”

Mahomes — along with tight end Travis Kelce — had some say in the final product this time around.

The two, Mahomes said, were brought into a discussion where they were shown early plans for the championship ring. Mahomes said he was given a few options, then asked to pick what he liked best.

“Travis was also in on those meetings. If Travis is in on it, you know it’s going to be stylish,” Mahomes said with a smile. “So it was more that; I didn’t necessarily make final decisions, but I put in my input, and they used that for the ring.”

Kelce, meanwhile, said the team didn’t need his help much as it related to the final product commemorating KC’s title-game victory over the Philadelphia Eagles..

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walked the red carpet at Union Station for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

“It was perfect from the moment I looked at it, and it’s unique. It’s one of one. There’s no championship ring like it,” Kelce said. “But yeah, I might have said, ‘Yeah, I think that diamond looks better than that diamond,’ but that was about it.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that owner Clark Hunt and his family, along with president Mark Donovan, were most involved with the ring’s arrangement.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid, walked the red carpet at Union Station heading to the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

“They showed it to me, and said, ‘Do you like it?’ I go, ‘Yeah,’” Reid said. “Listen, I’m not very good at all that. I’m not a designer. They’ve got great taste and did a nice job with it.”

Reid, Mahomes and Kelce were just part of the dozens of players and coaches who made their way to Kansas City for Thursday night’s ceremony. That included former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Chiefs players JuJu Smith-Schuster, Juan Thornhill, Andrew Wylie and Carlos Dunlap.

Mahomes admitted he would keep this new ring — like his others — in a safe, just to ensure he knew where it was at all times.

“I don’t get to wear them a ton, because I feel like you have to wear them for special occasions like tonight,” Mahomes said. “But it is really cool to have. Not a lot of people have one of these. So to be able to have two, it’s truly special.”