Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to play in celebrity golf event. Expect pranks, too

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are returning to this summer’s American Century Championship, meaning there likely will be hi-jinx on the course at the celebrity golf tournament.

In the past, pine cones have flown, wet willies been given and good-natured heckling exchanged when Mahomes and Kelce have played at the event in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. And they’ve only participated in the two previous tournaments.

Kelce and Mahomes will be joined by a bevy of sports stars and celebrities at the event, which is July 8-10.

That includes two NFL quarterbacks who will join Mahomes in “The Match” golf event on June 1: the Bills’ Josh Allen and Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

Others expected to play include Annika Sorenstam, Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, Ray Romano and Justin Timberlake.

Last month, Kelce and Mahomes won Timberlake’s 8AM Golf Invitational in Las Vegas.

The American Century Championship will be televised nationally, starting with action on July 8 on the Golf Channel. NBC Sports will broadcast live the two days after that.

The 54-hole competition will use the Modified Stableford format with points awarded by score per hole.

The American Century Championship said it has a purse of $600,000, and $125,000 will go to the winner. Tournament organizers said more than $5.5 million has been given to non-profits since the tournament began in 1990.

Others expected to take part in the tournament include John Smoltz, Derek Carr, Adam Thielen, Michael Strahan, Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Tim Brown, Jerome Bettis, Terrell Davis, Brian Urlacher and Herm Edwards.

Tickets are available on the tournament’s website.