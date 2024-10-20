Patrick Mahomes shockingly trucked Malik Mustapha at the goal line and NFL fans couldn't believe it

.

Considering that the Kansas City Chiefs have straight-up refused to run a quarterback sneak for years now, Patrick Mahomes is probably the last player you'd expect to unleash a truck stick on a defender. On top of that, 49ers safety Malik Mustapha isn't a player you'd expect to be on the receiving end of a truck stick.

Yet, that should be a lesson to never underestimate Mahomes.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 7 matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers -- a Super Bowl rematch -- Mahomes had to bail on the play call when Travis Kelce was being held. Mahomes took off up the middle and only had Mustapha in his way at the goal line. So, of course, this happened:

Mahomes lowered his shoulder and ran through the 49ers safety.

Mustapha -- despite having some hard hits of his own this game -- likely won't hear the end of that one during film sessions. NFL fans were stunned that Mahomes actually trucked a defender.

