Patrick Mahomes Says Travis Kelce's Romance with Taylor Swift Has 'Not Become a Distraction'

JC Olivera/Getty; John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS; JC Olivera/Getty Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes supports his teammates on and off the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, opened up about his teammate Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift in a new interview with ESPN, explaining that their relationship has "not become a distraction."

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," Mahomes told reporter Jeff Darlington. "I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

"We'll see when we get to the off-season, maybe I'm traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something," he continued.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at SNL Afterparty in October 2023

Elsewhere during the conversation, which took place before the Chiefs' home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Mahomes was asked if the buzz around the romance feels bigger than winning two Super Bowls.

"I don't think it feels any different," he said. "People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building."

As for his friendship with Kelce, 34, Mahomes revealed that he feels like his teammate is his "brother."

"His family and my family have almost become one family because of the relationship that we have and how we kind of became just brothers on the football field and off the football field as well," he detailed. "He doesn't try to be this Travis Kelce Saturday Night Live guy, he just wants to be the guy who comes to play football every single day."

"And I think that's what makes him so special and why guys really gravitate toward him," Mahomes added. "We both love winning, and we love competing, and I think that's what makes us have that same weight on the football field because we're going to compete until the very end."

John Shearer/Getty Taylor Swift performs at her 'Eras Tour' Arizona show in March 2023

Mahomes previously spoke about meeting Swift during a September press conference, when he called her "really cool, good people."

Since then, his family has had positive encounters with the pop star, including when his 12-year-old sister, Mia Randall, posed for a picture with Swift at a game in October.

“I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!” Mahomes' mother Randi wrote of the moment on Instagram, using the “#GirlPower” hashtag.

Swift has even formed a friendship with the quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, who she's shared moments with at Chiefs games in the Mahomes' suite — and even practiced a special handshake with.

Read the original article on People.