Patrick Mahomes Says He’s Not Sure If Travis Kelce Will Return to Chiefs Next Season After 2025 Super Bowl Loss

"He's given so much to this team and to the NFL," Mahomes said of Kelce after a disappointing Super Bowl loss

Michael Owens/Getty; Graythen/Getty Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIX; Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes isn't sure if Travis Kelce will return to the Chiefs next season.

Following a disappointing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, Mahomes, 29, was asked if he has spoken to Kelce, 35, about whether he will retire from football or return to play another season in the NFL.

Speaking to reporters after the 40-22 loss, Mahomes said he's going to "let Travis make that decision on his own" after he deserves some well-deserved rest following a long season.

"He's given so much to this team and to the NFL," Mahomes said of the superstar tight end. "And he's been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch."

The quarterback continued, "And he knows he still has a lot of football left in him," citing that fans "can see it" because Kelce "always makes plays in the biggest moments."

I asked Patrick Mahomes about Travis Kelce’s future and recruiting him back to #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kNI1POVlh2 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) February 10, 2025

But whether or not Kelce returns to the NFL will depend on "if he wants to put in that grind" again to dedicate the time and energy it takes to play pro football, Mahomes explained.

If Kelce were to hang up his cleats, Mahomes said his friend and teammate is already a lock to be a "gold jacket guy" and a "first ballot Hall of Famer" with his three Super Bowl wins. "But I know he still has a love for the game," Mahomes continued, "and he’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own."

Kelce and Mahomes looked defeated at several moments during the game as the Eagles continued to score, pushing their lead to double digits.

Jamie Squire/Getty Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Kelce said he's the "happiest" he's ever been.

”I think I found it all. I just gotta, you know, keep it all. I absolutely love where I am in life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m enjoying coming in to work and what I do for a profession in my career. And I have an unbelievable support of family and friends who are chasing me down here for yet another Super Bowl,” he said in an interview with Westwood One Sports on Saturday, Feb. 8.



