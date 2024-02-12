Patrick Mahomes says coach Andy Reid is the ‘best of all time’

Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has labelled Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid the “best of all time” and said he will be back to attempt a Super Bowl three-peat next year.

Mahomes led his team to a 25-22 victory in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, collecting his third ring, after he threw the match-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman Jr in overtime.

After the game he thanked his coach who he said “knows when to call those plays at the right time”.

Mahomes said: “He’s one of the best coaches of all time, I believe he is the best coach of all time.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after their win in overtime (Charlie Riedel/ AP)

“I know he didn’t have the trophies yet, and I have a lot of respect for some of those great coaches, but the way he is able to navigate every single team he has, continue to have success no matter where he is at.

“For me, he brings out the best in me because he lets me be me. He doesn’t try to make me anyone else, I don’t think I would be the quarterback that I am if I didn’t have coach Reid being my head coach.”

Down 19-16 with less than two minutes left, the quarterback took the game into his own hands and led his team downfield to give kicker Harrison Butker a chance at a 29-yard field goal with just six seconds left, which he converted, sending the game to overtime.

The 28-year-old continued to dominate the big moments in overtime, running the ball on fourth down to keep the game alive and give his team a set of new downs.

Better make room in that trophy shelf. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9FIVaVpaKG — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

He finished with 333-passing yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Mahomes said he will celebrate and then “do whatever I can to be back in this game next year”.

“I think Tom (Brady) said it best, once you win that championship and you have those parades and you get those rings, you’re not the champ anymore.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said going back-to-back was “surreal”.

“I got asked so many times it is a dynasty? I don’t know what a dynasty is,” he said.

“But it’s a great win because I know hard it is to do, and then how hard the season was, the ups and downs of the season, and how proud I am of the guys for hanging with each other, staying positive with each other.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is splashed after the match (Ashley Landis/ AP)

“They’re passionate players and I love that.”

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is “hurting”.

“If I am going to lose with a group of guys, I’d do it with those guys anytime and we’ll take some time, we’ll get over this and come back next year ready to go.

“That was the toughest defence we have been against this year, we knew it going into the game, that is a good group. We had our chances and needed to score a couple of touchdowns and we didn’t but I was happy with (quarterback) Brock (Purdy).”