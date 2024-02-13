Patrick Mahomes Reveals Which Taylor Swift Song He Sings in the Shower

The 2024 Super Bowl MVP is also a Swiftie

Don Juan Moore/Getty; Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Patrick Mahomes; Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes has no shame in being a Swiftie!

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, the NFL quarterback, 28, got candid about what song he sang in the shower recently.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Patrick Mahomes

During a lightning-fast Q&A round from Disneyland that ESPN shared on TikTok, Mahomes was happy to show his support for Swift, 34.

“What’s the last song you sang in the shower?” an interviewer asked him off-camera.

Almost instantly, he responded, “‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift.”

As the world has watched Swift's real-life love story play out this football season, few have had a better seat than Mahomes — who is teammates with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The pair went public in October, but when she was named Time's 2023 Person of the Year in December, she said they were dating before then.

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," Swift said.

Since then, the “Cruel Summer” singer and the tight end, 34, have seen a significant amount of growth in their relationship.

In fact, on Sunday, Swift had just traveled from Tokyo to Las Vegas to see her boyfriend compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

John Shearer/Getty Taylor Swift

Before her whirlwind romance with the NFL star, the 14-time Grammy winner already had four-consecutive Eras Tour shows in Tokyo on her schedule. She performed the last show on Feb. 10 — just one day before the Super Bowl.

This season, fans often wondered if Swift would make it in time for Kelce’s games, even comparing their situation to a particular scene from High School Musical.

However, when the doors to Allegiant Stadium opened, Swift was there, ready to cheer on Kelce.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

After the game was tied and went into overtime, the Chiefs came out on top, 25-22. Swift — who had been sitting in a private suite with his mother Donna Kelce and brother Jason Kelce — soon rushed to the field to congratulate her beau with a sweet kiss.

Once the venue cleared out, the pair headed to Zouk nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

The event was DJed by The Chainsmokers. As seen in a video shared on their TikTok, Kelce did his own rendition of "You Belong with Me," instead changing the words to "Are you in love with me?"

