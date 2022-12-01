Patrick Mahomes reveals how he and Chiefs traded inside info before 2017 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes made a number of pre-draft visits to teams ahead of the 2017 Draft, and his meeting with the Chiefs apparently included some clandestine information being shared.

During an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast, which is hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Mahomes shared some never before known tidbits about meeting with the Chiefs for the first time.

It seems Mahomes made a good impression on Chiefs coach Andy Reid before the 2017 NFL Draft, and it was partly due to Matt Nagy, who is now the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach/senior assistant.

“The first day that I met coach Reid was at the facility. We had the meetings, like the top-30 visits so I was in there for like five hours,” Mahomes said on the podcast. “He’s just going through plays and I’m going to give you all the inside scoop. Matt Nagy, who was the offensive coordinator then, he really liked me so he gave me the plays they were gonna go over the night before. So Coach Reid is finding out here live on ‘New Heights.’

“So of course I crushed the meeting. I stayed up all night studying those plays.”

As it turns out, Mahomes also fed some information to the Chiefs.

“As the process went on, I got a feeling that I was kind of going up in the draft,” Mahomes said. “I had a couple of teams say they were going to draft me and I mean that’s true. It’s not like these coaches are making that up. I talked to them during the draft process and they were like, Hey, if you’re there we’re gonna take you.’ I kind of gave a little insight info to the Chiefs.”

Mahomes told the Chiefs that if they let him slide to the 12th pick or lower, another team was likely going to pick him.

The Chiefs heeded Mahomes’ advice, trading the 27th overall pick, the 91st pick and their 2018 first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for the 10th overall selection. With it, the Chiefs chose Mahomes.

“You drafted yourself,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said incredulously. “He drafted himself in Kansas City.”

Mahomes said: “I gave the Chiefs a little bit of info on that because I wanted to be here.”

Here is the clip.