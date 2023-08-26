Patrick Mahomes not expected to play vs. Browns but took field to support injured foe

The Chiefs’ preseason game Saturday against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium began in sad fashion.

Cleveland received the opening kickoff and Jakeem Grant received the ball in the end zone. He opted for a return and unfortunately was seriously injured on the play.

Grant removed his helmet while on the field and he was in pain. A cart took him off the field. While Grant was being attended to on the field, quarterback Patrick Mahomes came off the Chiefs sideline to check on Grant.

This was a nice gesture by Mahomes, who wasn’t expected to play in the Chiefs’ final preseason game. So this likely was one of the few times Mahomes actually was on the field Saturday, other than during pregame.

Patrick Mahomes and other #chiefs players were out on field for #browns WR Jakeem Grant. An air cast was put on Grant and he was carted off. pic.twitter.com/mlTqSkv75T — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 26, 2023

Mahomes wasn’t the only Chiefs player to check on Grant. Others made a point of wishing him well.

Just a heartbreaking scene here in KC as #Browns returner Jakim Grant is put in an air cast after touching the ball for the very first time in a Browns uniform. As he was loaded on the cart, even Patrick Mahomes and a large chunk of the #Chiefs came over. pic.twitter.com/u3OLzwrinZ — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 26, 2023

Mahomes and Grant know each other well because they were teammates at Texas Tech.