(Feature Image courtesy of the NFL and Fox)

Patrick Mahomes is ready to go for Super Bowl 2025.

If there is one thing the players will do, they will show out for the NFL's biggest game. Who could blame them? This is potentially one of the top moments of their lives. If you look good, you play good.

Nobody seemingly knows that more than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who rolled into Super Bowl festivities on Sunday with some major swag. Pat wore an (Eagles?) green suit, matching tie, and some really dope gold shoes to accent his fit. Of course, no Pat Mahomes look is complete without his signature sunglasses.

Patrick Mahomes is getting on the bus 🚨



📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/upQBr0pvR8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 9, 2025

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Patrick Mahomes looked snazzy in (Eagles?) green suit ahead of Super Bowl 2025