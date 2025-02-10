Credit: Fox

It would be an understatement to say it was a rough start for the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Through an entire half of play, the Chiefs' offense gained just a single first down as Patrick Mahomes (two interceptions) struggled to sustain a consistent rhythm against the Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts' Eagles offense more or less did whatever it wanted while building a seemingly insurmountable 24-0 lead.

(And this was WITH a controversial offensive pass interference penalty on A.J. Brown.)

The Chiefs' struggles culminated with Mahomes throwing a brutal pick-six to Eagles' defensive back Cooper DeJean at the halfway mark of the second quarter. It was a positively stunning sequence:

COOPER DEJEAN PICK TO THE HOUSE!



📺: #SBLIX on FOX

📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/y4Q4bGTHE2 — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

After the play, Fox cameras caught Mahomes going through all the emotions before literally pouting over his mistake:

Very different reactions for Nick Sirianni and Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/tayuLeG1gm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 10, 2025

It was that kind of half for Mahomes and the Chiefs: listless.

Unfortunately, you don't get do-overs on the first 30 minutes, either.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Patrick Mahomes literally pouted after throwing a wild pick-6 to Cooper DeJean