How Patrick Mahomes lifted Chiefs offense while Travis Kelce was injured vs. Vikings

The Kansas City Chiefs started the second half in Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated without then-injured tight end Travis Kelce.

In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — explain how four different Chiefs receivers contributed to KC’s second-half statement.

In the end, though, this possession was mostly about Mahomes, who displayed fantastic processing, excellent “hip-reading” and Super Bowl LIV-like instincts to overcome a furious and exotic Minnesota Vikings defense.