Patrick Mahomes on LeBron James' scoring record: 'It's legendary stuff'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Patrick Mahomes talks to LeBron James occasionally and is inspired by the newly crowned all-time NBA scoring leader.

Mahomes congratulated James on social media Tuesday, shortly after he broke the NBA’s scoring record. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was asked about the NBA’s all-time scoring mark during his Super Bowl 57 press conference on Wednesday.

“I talk to (LeBron James) every once in a while and try to gain as much advice as possible," Mahomes said. "You gain inspiration because it wasn’t something that he was chasing or that he even thought was possible. He just continued to work every single year and every single day, and he got there. And he is still playing at a high level. It’s legendary stuff."

James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points during the Los Angeles Lakers’ home tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Abdul-Jabbar’s record stood for nearly 38 years. James, a 20-year NBA veteran, currently has 38,390 career points.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates after a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

“There are some records that no one thinks will ever be broken. To see a guy that puts in work every single day and gets to that milestone. He’s not even a scorer first. He’s one of the greatest scorers of all time and he has the most points of all time, but he’s not even a scorer. He just continues to work and work and try to win championships,” Mahomes said. “He’s able to reach goals that I don’t think anyone thought would ever be broken.”

James is a four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion. Mahomes, who has one NFL MVP and one Super Bowl ring, has a chance to become a multiple-time MVP and Super Bowl champion by the end of the week. The quarterback is the favorite to be namedMVP at Thursday’s NFL Honors and is leading the Chiefs into Sunday’s Super Bowl versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It gives you a great appreciation of this sport,” Mahomes said about being the frontrunner to win MVP. “The hard work you put in every single day and playing the last few years and not being up for the award, I think gives me even better appreciation. Something at the end of my career, I want to look back and say, ‘Man, I was able to win MVP once’ and hopefully have a chance to win it again this year.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patrick Mahomes on LeBron James scoring record: 'Legendary stuff'