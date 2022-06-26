Patrick Mahomes Jumps into Pool After He and Pregnant Brittany Matthews Reveal Sex of Second Baby

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jen Juneau
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for &quot;The Team That Wouldn't Be Here&quot; documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia

Paras Griffin/Getty Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes has a mini-me on the way!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, and his wife Brittany Matthews are expecting a baby boy to add to their family that already includes 16-month-old daughter Sterling Skye.

The couple revealed the exciting news in an Instagram video montage Sunday, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

After squirting blue liquid from toy guns, the parents-to-be cheered alongside their guests before Mahomes jogged away and jumped, clothes still on, in the pool.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED: Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cradles Baby Bump in Sweet Photo on Vacation with Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes and Matthews, 26, announced that they are expecting their second child in joint Instagram posts late last month.

"Round 2!" they simply captioned their trio of pictures, which featured the couple with their daughter and an ultrasound image.

"Big sister duties ... coming soon," read Sterling's sign announcing her sibling-to-be in the shots.

The longtime couple's baby news came just two months after they married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes Says She and Husband Patrick "Don't Exactly Know" When They'll Have More Kids

Last weekend, the fitness trainer honored her NFL star husband on Father's Day by taking him and Sterling on a boat outing.

Sharing a heartwarming picture of Mahomes with their daughter on his lap, Matthews wrote on her Instagram Story, "It's a boat day for Father's Day!"

"Love these 2 to the moon ❤️," she added.

She also posted a carousel of images featuring Mahomes, Sterling and herself in a tribute on her Instagram grid. "Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much! ❤️," Matthews captioned the post.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Patrick, Brittany Mahomes used squirt guns for gender reveal. Then he jumped in a pool

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was excited by the news.

  • Sarah Mitton crushes own Canadian record in women's shot put with world's best throw this season

    With a scorching sun beating down on the shot put circle and a healthy group of fans cheering and yelling in support, Sarah Mitton stepped up for her final throw at the national championships on Saturday afternoon in the Township of Langley, B.C. Mitton spun powerfully, letting out a scream as she fired her last throw. When it finally came thudding to the ground, Mitton knew she had done something special. The crowd did too as they cheered wildly. After a length measurement, Mitton set a nationa

  • Glastonbury 2022 live: Diana Ross and Lorde perform ahead of Kendrick Lamar's headline act on Sunday

    Over 200,000 people are flooding into Pilton, Somerset, for the world's biggest Greenfield festival, Glastonbury, which opened on Wednesday.

  • A Russian oligarch's seized $75 million superyacht will be first up for auction, report says

    The superyacht, owned by Dmitry Pumpyansky, is run by an international management company that owes $21 million to JPMorgan.

  • Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Nude Scene Was ’11 Years in the Making’

    The Marvel star teased that his character has removed another item of clothing with each film, until there was nothing left to take off.

  • Amber Heard must pay Johnny Depp $10.35m, judge officially rules

    Amber Heard must officially pay Johnny Depp $10.35m (£8.43m) for damaging his reputation after the judge in their defamation trial filed a written order. On Friday, Judge Penney Azcarate made the jury's award official by entering a judgment order into the court record after a brief hearing in Virginia. The jury ruled in Depp's favour on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the piece and found he should receive $10m (£8.14m) in compensatory damages.

  • This new baby and children’s consignment shop in Pierce County will run a bit differently

    “Everyone’s trying to save money. Kids outgrow their clothes so fast … So here we are.”

  • 8 bodies found, may be kidnapped workers from Mexican resort

    Eight bodies were found Saturday on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, and they appear to be those of eight men apparently kidnapped from a resort on the Caribbean coast. Prosecutors in the state of Yucatan said the bodies were probably those of men reported abducted in the laid-back beach town of Xcalak. Xcalak, which is sometimes spelled Xcalac — the spelling used by prosecutors — is located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, near Belize.

  • Carrie Ann Inaba Addresses 'Dancing With the Stars' Questions About Tyra Banks Hosting

    As Dancing With the Stars moves to Disney+ for season 31, judge Carrie Ann Inaba has some thoughts about model Tyra Banks hosting the show.

  • Turkish police chase, detain Istanbul Pride marchers

    STORY: Thousands of people used to attend Pride marches on Istanbul's main Istiklal Avenue but in recent years the government led by President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party has toughened its stance on LGBTQ+ freedom.Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but hostility to it is widespread and the police crackdown on the parades have been increasingly tougher over the years.On Sunday, police in riot gear prevented access to Taksim Square and blockaded many streets in the nearby Cihangir neighborhood, where people tried convene. Public transportation in the area was also shut down.Local authorities in the Beyoglu district banned all Pride Week events between June 20-26, saying they could lead to public unrest due to society's sensitivities.The Istanbul Bar Association said peaceful demonstrations cannot be banned.Small groups of people carrying rainbow and transgender flags gathered briefly where they could on Sunday and chanted slogans before police dispersed and chased them through the streets, forcibly detaining some."Discrimination is a crime, the rainbow is not," one group chanted, while some others read statements to mark Pride Week.

  • Murder probe launched after woman dies following ‘horrific assault’

    The 36-year-old was attacked in Ilford, east London.

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r