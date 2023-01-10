Patrick Mahomes Joins KC Current Ownership Alongside Wife Brittany: 'He Has Been a Huge Supporter'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnPZXMkrqqO/. Kansas City Current/Instagram

Kansas City Current/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes is the newest investor in the KC Current, the women's soccer team founded by his wife Brittany Mahomes.

"I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Patrick continued: "She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history."

Brittany is a co-founder of the team, alongside Chris and Angie Long. In addition to partially owning the team, Chris is the founder and CEO of Palmer Square Capital Management and Angie acts as the company's chief investment officer.

I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team. She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history. pic.twitter.com/TmTsqIV9QE — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 10, 2023

RELATED: All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids

"We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner," Brittany said in the team statement. "He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL."

"Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community," Angie and Chris said in an official statement from the team, adding that "working with Brittany has been a blessing."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Longs said they "are elated to now partner with Patrick too," joining the ownership group. "The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family."

Patrick has been a strong supporter of Brittany and the KC Current since the team was founded in December 2020. His investment in the KC Current makes him the first active NFL player to own equity in a National Women's Soccer League team.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

The couple's one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, has also been seen supporting her mom's soccer team. In a sweet picture posted to Instagram, Brittany — who played collegiate soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler and professional soccer in Iceland — stands in a stadium suite with Sterling as the two wear matching KC Current t-shirts.

Sterling even joins her mom when visiting the team's facilities, as seen in a post on the team's official Instagram account.

"Start 'em young," read the joint Instagram post from Brittany and the KC Current.

During an episode of The Drive on 610 Sports Radio in November, Patrick teased Sterling's future career in soccer. "Obviously she's going to play soccer, with Brittany and our love of soccer, I'm sure she'll be there kicking it around a little bit," says the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.