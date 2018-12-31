Patrick Mahomes joins the exclusive 50 touchdown club with career-long pass

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to throw for at least 50 touchdowns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

With a casual flick of his wrist, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II continued to re-write the NFL record books, as he passed for his 50th touchdown of the season on Sunday.

Mahomes’ second touchdown of the day tied him with Tom Brady (2007) for the second-most touchdowns in a single season, although he was short of Peyton Manning’s 2013 record of 55.

Already up 21-3 on the Oakland Raiders, Mahomes was back on his own 11-yard line when he stepped up under pressure and threw a bomb on the run to Demarcus Robinson for an 89-yard touchdown pass. His previous career-long was a 75-yard touchdown pass on Week 6.





Could 50 touchdowns lock up the MVP?

Mahomes’ big year has him neck-and-neck with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the MVP race, although reaching a round number like 50 touchdowns may push him over the top. Brees also didn’t play in Week 17 after the Saints already locked up a bye, which suppresses his numbers on the year.

Both Manning and Brady won the MVP in their 50-touchdown seasons, although they didn’t have as strong of competition as Mahomes has this season with Brees. Manning also won the MVP after throwing 49 touchdowns in 2004, and Dan Marino was the 1984 MVP after passing for 48 scores.

The highest number of touchdowns a quarterback has thrown without winning the MVP was Drew Brees’ 46 scores in 2011, when he lost out to Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 45 touchdowns and led the league in quarterback rating. Brees has led or been tied for the league lead in touchdowns five times but is still searching for hardware.

Putting Mahomes’ season into context

Mahomes has a pretty strong case to have the second-best passing year of all time. Although he is tied with Brady in scores, he and Manning are the only quarterbacks to eclipse 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards passing in a single season.

Even more impressive is how young Mahomes is when he reached the milestone. At 23, he is far younger than Brady (30) and Manning (37) were when they reached the half-century mark.

On the season, Mahomes threw for 5,096 yards at a 66.0 percent completion rate. He leads the league in touchdown percentage (8.6 percent) and adjusted yards per attempt (10.0) as well as QBR.

