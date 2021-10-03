  • Oops!
Patrick Mahomes has never thrown a TD quite like this

Jason Owens
·1 min read
Surely this isn't how they drew it up.

For a player wows football fans on a weekly basis, Patrick Mahomes found a brand new way to stand out on Sunday. With his Chiefs facing first-and-goal early against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City quarterback took a shotgun snap and rolled to his right. 

He found running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire near the goal line and only one way to deliver the ball safely. With a bowling toss. Or was that a skeeball throw? A softball riseball maybe?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 03: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after throwing for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes' latest foray into wizardry was impressive even by his standards. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

However you describe it, Mahomes' underhanded toss for a score was one of a kind. And a play that would make almost any coach who doesn't employ Mahomes to run his offense cringe. But this is the man who's made no-look passes in the NFL a thing. Andy Reid is surely just fine with his quarterback's latest foray into wizardry.

The only question: Is this how they practiced it?

