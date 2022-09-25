Patrick Mahomes gets into argument with Eric Bieniemy after passive game plan, prompting Andy Reid to step in

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got into a verbal argument Sunday. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted to be more aggressive at the end of the first half. Mahomes got into a verbal altercation with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after the team slowed things down at the end of the second quarter.

The disagreement came after the Chiefs ran on 2nd and 20 with 20 seconds to go. Mahomes wanted to run another play, but Bieniemy was content to let the clock run out and go to the half. As Mahomes was walking off the field, he and Bieniemy had a lengthy conversation about the decision to play it safe.

Andy Reid eventually got involved, encouraging Mahomes to let it go.

Patrick Mahomes vs Eric Bienemy. Wow.pic.twitter.com/QmTz8swPk7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

Mahomes did not show a ton of anger, and certainly didn't go into Tom Brady mode and break things, but it was among the most animated and frustrated Mahomes has looked on the field.

Chiefs stumble in first half against Colts

Mahomes had a right to be frustrated after the first half. The Chiefs led the way 14-10 at halftime, but the team's offense didn't put up dominant numbers like it usually does.

That wasn't Mahomes' fault. The Chiefs' special teams unit made a number of mistakes. Skyy Moore muffed an early punt attempt, allowing the Indianapolis Colts to get the ball back. Moore then failed to field another punt, allowing the Chiefs to get pinned deep in their own territory.

Despite those early struggles, Mahomes led the Chiefs to two touchdowns on their final three drives of the first half. He wanted a shot at a third before time expired, but didn't get it.