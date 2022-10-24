Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game

Sam McDowell
·5 min read
Jed Jacobsohn/AP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initially looked to his left, before he turned back right and fired a pass about as quickly as he could throw it.

And, well, uh oh.

Three offensive plays into the game, just two dropbacks, he was picked.

But as the 49ers’ defense marched toward the end zone for a team celebration — a lesson not yet learned, apparently — Mahomes knew he’d spotted something.

The 49ers would turn that interception into a touchdown and a 10-point lead. What if you were to learn it was the most impactful play of the game?

For the Chiefs.

Because as the 49ers were about to become the third team this season to build a double-digit lead against the Chiefs only to still lose the game, Mahomes knew he had ‘em.

He won’t say it that strongly, with that much certainty in retrospect, but the interception told a story, and it allowed Mahomes to author the remainder of a 44-23 win that showcased his best outing since Tyreek Hill left town.

Mahomes threw for a season-best 423 yards, and he had three touchdowns.

But it started with that pick. In its aftermath, Mahomes gathered some teammates on the sideline and basically outlined the gist of the San Francisco game plan: The 49ers were in a cover-4 shell but driving their safeties hard toward the line of scrimmage to disrupt the intermediate routes. They hoped their defensive line could put enough pressure on him to not worry about the back end.

But they forgot one thing: What happens when the guy on the other side of the field knows your plan? Then what?

You get got.

An example, you say? Let’s drill in on a third-down snap in the fourth quarter. It’s important to note this is just one example in a series of them, but it’s perhaps the most notable. The 49ers had trimmed a two-possession lead to just five points, and the Chiefs stared at a 3rd-and-11 snap from their 19-yard line with 13 minutes to go. An incompletion, and the 49ers would take the ball with the chance to take the lead along with it.

About an hour earlier, Valdes-Scantling informed Mahomes that the cornerback often defending him, Charvarius Ward, the former Chief, was biting to cut down the out route, same as his teammates in the secondary.

“Hey, we get this opportunity again,” Valdes-Scantling told Mahomes, “I’m gonna run right by him.”

That took care of one half of the field. The other side: Mahomes’ memory reverted back to that interception three quarters earlier. One of the safeties would charge toward Smith-Schuster, Mahomes accurately anticipated, and Mecole Hardman would take away the other safety by jetting across the middle. Check. And check.

That meant Valdes-Scantling would be left alone with Ward, in a foot-race, with Ward biting on an underneath route instead.

They got him.

The play went for 57 yards, and the Chiefs would score the final 16 points of the game. Game over.

“The way their safeties were playing — cover-4 — I knew that they were going to drive JuJu, who was the primary on the other side,” Mahomes said. “So once I saw Mecole kind of clear out the middle, (Valdes-Scantling) was one-on-one. I just put it out there.”

Over and over again, the Chiefs turned their worst play of the day — a turnover — into their most fruitful.

With perception from the quarterback. And with communication from all involved.

That’s the real takeaway from a 529-yard day against the league’s No. 1-ranked defense. Or what used to be the league’s No. 1-ranked defense. It’s more than a good day. It’s a sign of how they arrived here and perhaps where they’re headed.

As much a Mahomes-led summer program with his new wide receivers might’ve sped the timeline on their chemistry, nothing could test them like actual games. Like actual defenses. With actual adjustments required in return.

It was always going to be an element that would help define this Chiefs offense, particularly for a unit that sees more unscouted looks than perhaps any other in the league. How would they adjust in-game? Well, one of those adjustments just won them a game.

“That’s stuff you build throughout the season,” Mahomes said.

And in, shall we say, unconventional fashions.

Two days before the game, Mahomes, Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling and tight end Travis Kelce hopped on their gaming systems to play Call of Duty: Warzone. Smith-Schuster told this story after the win Sunday, and there was a point to it.

He prolonged the anecdote to describe the intricacies of the video game — informing those of us non-gamers that all four of them were on the same team, talking strategy to one another through head-sets. They won, by the way. Three straight games.

“You could just tell the communication between all of us, the chemistry ... it kind of just led into this game. It kind of just showed on the field.” Smith-Schuster said, and then he left the room. But when he did, Mahomes stepped up, and as the two crossed paths, Smith-Schuster quipped, “You gotta tell them about Warzone.”

The Chiefs are 5-2 at the bye, despite facing what was anticipated as the league’s toughest schedule, with a one-game lead in the AFC West.

But a better development is what prompted the record. Let’s be honest here: They’ve won games this year in which they basically got by. They still left you wondering whether these new receivers would be the exact right fit. They lost a game in Indianapolis in which it appeared Mahomes trusted only one guy, and that’s the tight end who’s been at his side all along.

On Sunday, after months of talking about getting on the same page, that particular aspect brightened a road victory in a Super Bowl LIV rematch.

They didn’t win despite a quarterback and a new group of wide receivers still learning to play with one another.

They won because of it.

Latest Stories

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • City of Calgary, Flames start negotiating again on a new arena

    CALGARY — Arena talks in Calgary are back on. The city and Calgary Flames owners confirmed Wednesday negotiations will begin again for a new sports, arts and entertainment building. Their previous deal agreed upon in 2019 collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew. Shovels were scheduled to hit the ground this year for a 19,000-seat hockey arena and concert venue to replace the Saddledome, which has been the home of the Flames for 39 years. The i

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.