Patrick Mahomes Explains His Shared ‘Wavelength’ with Travis Kelce and How It ‘Breeds Success’ on the Field

"There are some things that don’t need to be said," Travis Kelce told reporters of his communication on the field with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

David Eulitt/Getty Patrick Mahomes (left) and Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce double as football players and mind readers.

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and tight end have an undeniable relationship on the field — a connection many have described as telepathic, whether they're fans of the team or not.

When asked by PEOPLE about their communication on the gridiron during Thursday's Super Bowl press conference in Las Vegas, both Mahomes and Kelce explained the verbal and non-verbal queues they use to drive points during games.

“I think there’s just been a lot of work that’s gone in, so there are some things that don’t need to be said," Kelce, 34, replied when speaking to the room of reporters. "But at the same time, there’s little bits of communication that can assure you and make sure that we’re both on the same page at times."

Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP Patrick Mahomes (left) and Travis Kelce

Kelce went on to explain that their strategy differs depending on the situation.

"Everything that we do on the field is play specific and really dependent on what coverage is and things that the other team is playing," he said of his plays with Mahomes, 28. "It really just depends on the scenario."

"I’ve been fortunate to be able to grow on this offense with the big guy," added Kelce — who contributed to the Chiefs' success in clinching the victory against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Championship game on Jan. 28, securing the team a spot in the Super Bowl for the fourth time since 2019.

Perry Knotts/Getty Patrick Mahomes (left) and Travis Kelce after the 2024 AFC Championship game

During Mahomes' press conference, PEOPLE posed the same question — though specifically asking about Kelce's quote regarding the "things that don’t need to be said."

"We think along the same wavelength on kind of a lot of things," Mahomes told reporters when asked about his telepathic connection with Kelce. "We have a lot of similar hobbies, similar interests and it translates to the football field."

Mahomes explained, "A lot of times, there might be something we haven’t talked about that he kind of does and I just know he’s going to do it — and so, it comes with a lot of reps."

He continued, "A lot of times its just hanging out just kind of learning about football and each other and what we do and have had success on the football field."

David Eulitt/Getty Images Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Nov. 2023.

Mahomes confirmed that words "for sure" don't have to be used on the field at times. "Being able to be on the same wavelength with someone else," he said, "breeds more success" in all aspects of life, both on and off the field.

For Mahomes and Kelce in particular, the QB said being on that same wavelength with the star tight end is "something we've done throughout our careers."

On Sunday, the Chiefs will return to the Super Bowl to defend their championship title against the San Fransisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A win for the Chiefs would mark a third title for both Mahomes and Kelce.



