Patrick Mahomes Enjoys ‘Baby Snuggles’ with 3-Month-Old Daughter Sterling Skye

Katie Campione
·2 min read
Patrick Mahomes is soaking up time with his baby girl, Sterling Skye!

On Wednesday, Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews shared to her Instagram Story a sweet photo of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, cuddling with their 3-month-old daughter.

In the snap, baby Sterling can be seen tucked up against her dad's side, wearing "xoxo" pajamas while Mahomes wraps his arm around her.

Matthews, also 25, included a pink gif on the photo that reads "Baby Snuggles."

Patrick Mahomes/instagram

Matthews and Mahomes welcomed their baby girl into the world on Feb. 20, 2021. Since Sterling's birth, the new parents have chosen not to post her face on social media.

The infant recently turned three months old, and Matthews shared a sweet picture of her baby girl to her Instagram Story to celebrate.

In the photo, baby Sterling is lounging in a fuzzy pink chair while dressed in a blush-colored onesie adorned with a rainbow. A wood sign reading "three months" is also propped up next to the infant.

"Sterling Skye is 3 months old today 💕," Matthews captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne)

In May, Matthews celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her baby girl.

"Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more then [sic] you will ever understand," Matthews wrote alongside new photos of her little one.

Days after Sterling's birth, Matthews wrote on Instagram that she was "sure glad she came a few days early."

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," she wrote at the time. "I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

