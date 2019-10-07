Patrick Mahomes does a very Patrick Mahomes thing with stunning TD pass vs. Colts

Somehow the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t make the cut for a prime-time game through the first four weeks of the NFL season.

That anomaly was resolved on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and Co. took on the Indianapolis Colts on “Sunday Night Football.”

For those of you who forgot in the meantime just how electric Mahomes is behind center, the Chiefs quarterback delivered a reminder early in the second quarter.

Facing third-and-17 at the Colts’ 27-yard line after taking a second-down sack, Mahomes found himself under immediate pressure from the Colts pass rush.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay had Mahomes in his sights, forcing Mahomes to run backward 15 yards before scrambling to his right. He evaded Turay to find defensive end Jabaal Sheard on his heels. But Sheard dove and missed on his sack attempt as Mahomes ran down the sideline.

Patrick Mahomes delivered a signature play on his first prime-time appearance of 2019. (Getty)

When Mahomes gathered his bearings around the 33-yard line, he spotted Byron Pringle standing open in the end zone in a soft pocket of four Colts defenders. Mahomes let loose a laser that arrived in Pringle’s hands before any of the Colts defenders could converge for the first Kansas City touchdown of the night.

NFL’s Next Gen stats noted that Mahomes ran 40.2 yards on the play, the longest scramble by a quarterback this season on a successful pass play.

It was Mahomes at his best on his feet and with his arm on a play that gave his prime-time audience what it tuned in for.

