Patrick Mahomes didn’t win golf tourney, but he crushed it at Rochambeau and basketball

NBC broadcasters calling Sunday’s final round of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship said Patrick Mahomes had improved each year he took part in the tournament.

Mahomes finished in 62nd place out of 92 competitors with negative-6 points at the tournament in Nevada.

That’s based on Stableford scoring, which was used in the tournament: 8 points for a hole-in-one; 6 points for an eagle; 3 points for a birdie; 1 point for a par; 0 points for a bogey; -2 points for a double bogey (or worse score).

Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce placed 71st (negative-17 score). That meant Mahomes achieved his pre-tournament goal.

“I mean if I don’t beat Travis, I can’t go back to camp,” Mahomes said before play began. “So I’ll just make sure I beat him.”

While Mahomes didn’t challenge for the lead at the tournament, he tore it up at times on the course. For instance, there was this shot from a sand trap during Friday’s first round.

Patrick Mahomes escapes the sand then holes the putt for an outstanding par save on the 17th.



And Mahomes also showed off some impressive skills in other non-goalf areas during the tournament.

That may sound strange, but he drained a long basketball shot, then beat a fan at Rochambeau (aka rock-paper-scissors).

Mahomes can't lose

Chiefs training camp starts this week in St. Joseph, Missouri, and it seems Mahomes won’t have any reason not to attend.