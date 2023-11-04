Patrick Mahomes Is 'Definitely' Considering Playing Flag Football in 2028 Olympics

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback loves the game of football — in any variation!

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is looking to the future!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, has his sights set on a possible go at flag football in the 2028 Olympics.

During a press conference on Friday in Frankfurt, Germany, Mahomes opened up on whether or not fans could expect to see him try one of the proposed sports for the Los Angeles games.

He began explaining that with his team facing off against the Miami Dolphins in Europe, football is currently on a “world stage.”

“NFL football, American football … has gone all the way across the world with flag football coming to the Olympics,” Mahomes said at the conference.

According to the Olympics’ official website, the LA28 Organising Committee has proposed five new categories — baseball-softball, cricket, flag football (a limited-contact version of American football), lacrosse, and squash.

Christian Petersen/Getty Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes was then asked if he would ever join the competition.

"I definitely want to," he replied. "But I’ve seen some of those guys play the flag football. They’re a little faster than I am. I know there’s not like linemen blocking for you. I’ll be 31, 32 years old. So if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in LA."

“In building the Olympic sport program, we were willing to challenge the status quo and think differently about what’s possible for the Games in Los Angeles,” LA28 CEO Kathy Carter said in a statement last month. “We approached the process holistically and authentically, ensuring that our decisions were grounded in the Games’ commitment to fiscal responsibility. And we’ve landed on a bold and balanced proposal that will energize the Games with culturally relevant competition and boundless possibility.”

Travis Kelce also answered questions at the press conference. Reporters particularly wanted to know if a certain pop star would be rooting for the tight end at this weekend’s away game.

"When I mention, or everyone knows she's at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down," Kelce, 34, responded, choosing to keep his relationship with Taylor Swift, 33, out of the conversation.

"The spread goes up and down," he continued. "So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff. I'm just going to keep that to myself."

The Catching Kelce alum also declined to answer whether or not he and the “Shake It Off” singer were in love.

Instead, he opted to keep his "personal relationship personal."

The Chiefs take on the Dolphins on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET) at Deutsche Bank Park.



