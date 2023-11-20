Patrick Mahomes Defends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Amid Claims They're a "Distraction"

YouTube

Patrick Mahomes is not here for claims that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a distraction during the NFL season.

Speaking to ESPN over the weekend, Patrick said “People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis, and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building.”

He added, “I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and seen how good of a person she is. I think you can understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day. We'll see when we get to the off season, maybe I'm like traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something.”

Patrick and Travis are obviously super close, and Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes has also been spending a lot of time with Taylor Swift over the past few months.

A source recently told Us Weekly that "Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates. She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that “Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great. The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

