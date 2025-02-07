Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes Debunks Cycle Of Lies Begun By Trump In A Baller Move

ron dicker
·2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the MVP in ending a cycle of lies started by President Donald Trump in a wild pre-Super Bowl fibbing spree. (Watch the video below.)

The president mentioned this week that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) coached Mahomes at Texas Tech and spun an anecdote about a conversation with the former coach. Tuberville even shared the clip in a tacit confirmation.

But Tuberville never coached Mahomes, many people and outlets pointed out.

Then Tuberville corrected the coaching assertion to Megyn Kelly on “The Megyn Kelly Show” but said he had recruited Mahomes and “got to be very good friends” with him.

Mahomes, who’s attempting to win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl on Sunday, threw cold water on all the mendacity.

“He did not recruit me at the time,” Mahomes told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday. “I don’t remember if I ever got to meet him or not.”

Here’s a quick video from MeidasTouch’s @Acyn on how it played out:

Fans jeered Trump and Tuberville for teaming up on some Hall of Fame fabricating:

