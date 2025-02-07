Patrick Mahomes Debunks Cycle Of Lies Begun By Trump In A Baller Move

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the MVP in ending a cycle of lies started by President Donald Trump in a wild pre-Super Bowl fibbing spree. (Watch the video below.)

The president mentioned this week that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) coached Mahomes at Texas Tech and spun an anecdote about a conversation with the former coach. Tuberville even shared the clip in a tacit confirmation.

But Tuberville never coached Mahomes, many people and outlets pointed out.

Then Tuberville corrected the coaching assertion to Megyn Kelly on “The Megyn Kelly Show” but said he had recruited Mahomes and “got to be very good friends” with him.

Mahomes, who’s attempting to win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl on Sunday, threw cold water on all the mendacity.

“He did not recruit me at the time,” Mahomes told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday. “I don’t remember if I ever got to meet him or not.”

Here’s a quick video from MeidasTouch’s @Acyn on how it played out:

Trump: Tommy Tuberville, a great coach. You know, his quarterback was named Mahomes, he was a great college coach.



Tuberville: I recruited him.. I got to be very good friends with him



Mahomes: He did not recruit me at the time. I don't remember if I ever got to meet him or not. pic.twitter.com/SlvVMqw5f6 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 6, 2025

Fans jeered Trump and Tuberville for teaming up on some Hall of Fame fabricating:

This is political storytelling at its finest. Start with a lie, downgrade it to an exaggeration, and hope no one checks the facts.



Trump made Tuberville a coach of Mahomes. Tuberville made himself Mahomes’ recruiter. Mahomes doesn’t even remember the guy.



At this rate, by next… — R.J. Finnegan (@itsrjfinnegan) February 6, 2025

Both Tommy Tuberville and Donald Trump are epic liars, or senile...or both. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 6, 2025

Surely they both knew that these were obvious lies they would get caught out on? I think they enjoy lying and getting caught. Its a sociopath thing — 💧 Michael Q Todd (@michaelqtodd) February 7, 2025

Why do Trump and his goons lie about things that are easily verifiable? — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) February 6, 2025

Trumpers will all be wearing mahomes shirts now — Tom F. (@Tfaul4821) February 6, 2025

What a bunch of filthy liars. They lie about such ridiculous things too — Sassy Cat 🇨🇦✌️🇨🇦🌺🫥 (@SassyKru) February 7, 2025

All this happened because Tuberville was not courageous enough to correct Trump. So he tries to wiggle off the hook, and Mahomes - who was recruited by Kliff Kingsbury - exposes them both.



These are the people leading the nation. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) February 6, 2025

Related...