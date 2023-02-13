Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Shows Off Her Custom '15' Jacket at Super Bowl 2023

brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes

brittany mahomes/instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye is cheering on her father in style.

Ahead of Super Bowl 2023, Brittany shared a number of videos of herself and 24-month-old Sterling getting ready for the big game, giving fans a look at their daughter's tiny leather jacket with "Mahomes" and his number "15" sewn onto the back in Kansas City Chiefs colors.

Sterling's outfit for Sunday's game also included a red heart with Mahomes' No. 15 sewn onto the back side of her jeans.

Ahead of the big game — which Mahomes and the Chiefs won, 38-35 — Patrick ran over to Brittany, who was wearing a two-piece Chiefs-red pantsuit, to kiss her and Sterling before running into the tunnel to the locker room.

brittany lynne mahomes/Instagram

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared photos from her arrival in Glendale, Arizona, with their two kids, Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Brittany showed snaps of Sterling enjoying a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A.

Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they were going.

"Dada," she said happily with a mouth full of food.

Patrick and wife Brittany welcomed Sterling Skye on Feb. 20, 2021. The couple announced in May 2022 that their family was growing, and in June they shared that they were expecting a baby boy. Patrick and Brittany welcomed son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, on Nov. 28, 2022.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs his wife Brittany Mahomes before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Petersen/Getty

Five months after welcoming their first child into the world, Patrick told PEOPLE that being a father has "been awesome" and that he was "blessed to have a really, really good first baby."

"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he said.

"I'm just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it," Mahomes added at the time.