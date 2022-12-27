Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Got Her Own Mini Golf Cart for Christmas: 'Had to Be Like Dada'

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
Carmen Mandato/Getty, Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' little girl got a sweet new ride for Christmas.

On Monday, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared a photo of daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, enjoying a brand new toddler-sized golf cart while riding around in her pajamas.

"New golfer in town!" Brittany captioned the photo. "Had to be like Dada❤️."

The mom of two, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Sterling on their first Christmas as a family of four.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

RELATED: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo

In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing ensembles. "Merry Christmas from the Mahomes❤️💚🎄," she captioned the series, which also saw Bronze wearing a red Santa Claus hat atop his head.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany shared a selection of images, including one of Patrick, 27, kissing her cheek. Another image showed Brittany, Patrick and Sterling posing together in matching red and white patterned pajamas.

Previously on Saturday, Brittany shared a selection of images on her Story of Sterling in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks.

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram The Mahomes family

In one image, the toddler could be seen meeting Santa Claus, who held her in his arms. In another, Brittany shared a photo of Bronze wearing pants with his famous father's likeness on them.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after his son's birth, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes /Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes /Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

