Patrick Mahomes Cuddles Kids Sterling and Bronze on the Couch in Adorable Home Photo

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been spending some quality time with his family after the team's 2024 Super Bowl win

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes with his children Sterling and Bronze

Patrick Mahomes is making the most of family time.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet snap of her husband, 28, lying on the sofa with their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and 14-month-old son Patrick “Bronze" Mahomes III on her Instagram Story.

Sterling read a book in the cute shot, while Patrick cradled their son and smiled at the camera. Brittany, also 28, simply captioned the picture with a white heart emoji, tagging her other half.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes shared the sweet snap of her husband and children on her Instagram Story

Tuesday marks Sterling's third birthday, and the family celebrated with loved ones in their home state of Texas on Sunday.

The family of four threw a pink and white butterfly-themed event, held at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, to mark the special occasion.

Brittany made sure to take to Instagram to share a cute montage clip from the party, showing the birthday girl on a bouncy castle, drinking from a tea cup, and having fun with her friends on a ride.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with their children after the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl win

"We celebrated our Sterling Skye today!✨ I can’t even believe we will have a 3-year-old in just a few days! Time flies when you’re having fun! We love you baby girl🥹🤍," Brittany wrote in the caption.

Patrick spending quality time with Brittany and their brood comes after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in 2022 after first meeting back when they were teenagers. They began dating in 2012 and managed to make their long-distance relationship work while excelling in their collegiate athletic careers before becoming professional athletes.

Brittany previously competed internationally as a pro soccer player in Iceland, while NFL star Patrick was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

