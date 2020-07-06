Patrick Mahomes confirms Chiefs megadeal with hype video: 'We're chasing a dynasty'
Patrick Mahomes’ massive contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs has been officially announced, and the quarterback is set to stay with the team for a long, long time.
To celebrate the pact, Mahomes released his own hype video structured as a letter to the Chiefs fanbase. He looked back at when the team drafted him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL draft, all the way to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl.
The video ends with words every Chiefs fan will love to hear: “We’re Chasing A Dynasty.”
Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020
The text of the video:
Chiefs Kingdom
You’ve Been With Me Since The Beginning
From Rookie Year To Becoming A Starter
To The Unconventional To Doing Whatever It Takes To Win To Showdowns
You Helped Me Come Back From Injury
You Helped Us Come Back From Deficits
Multiple Deficits
You Helped Us Overcome Adversity To Become Super Bowl Champs
And We’re Staying Together.... For A Long Time
We’re Chasing A Dynasty
Mahomes’ newly inked deal is worth $503 million over 10 years with $477 million in “guarantee mechanisms,” plus a no-trade clause according to his agents. That’s a shocking number, but also not shocking if you’ve seen Mahomes play over the last two years.
With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs are in position to be contenders every year he’s healthy for the next decade. With the right support around him, the Chiefs very well could be a dynasty in the making. That’s the kind of player that can be worth half a billion dollars in the NFL.
