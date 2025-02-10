Patrick Mahomes classily dapped up his skill players at the end of his 2025 Super Bowl loss

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets fans as he walks off the field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes had an awful night at the 2025 Super Bowl. His quest to win a third straight world championship failed spectacularly at the hands of a dominant Philadelphia Eagles defense. The Eagles' pass rush battered him all night en route to a 40-22 win that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicates.

An early 34-0 deficit gave Mahomes and his teammates plenty of time to reflect on the loss while it was still in progress. And while he raged against that good night with a handful of garbage time touchdowns, the writing was on the wall.

Mahomes, like a good captain, thanked his crew as he prepared to go down with the ship.

Patrick Mahomes dapped up all his skill players at the end of the game 🤝 #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/ZVFzTepweL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Rather than sulk, Mahomes made sure his skill players knew they were appreciated. He gave out handshakes and hugs to contributors like Isiah Pacheco, Samaje Perine and, of course, Travis Kelce as he shrunk back to the cold comfort of his three other Super Bowl rings.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Patrick Mahomes classily dapped up his skill players at the end of his 2025 Super Bowl loss