Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs players react to shooting: First responders 'should be celebrated today'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "praying for Kansas City" after the team’s Super Bowl parade celebration on Wednesday turned into tragedy as multiple people were shot and at least one person was killed.

Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that up to 15 people were injured in the shooting. She added that two suspects are in custody.

Mahomes, who won MVP in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, sent out a tweet alongside several prayer hand emojis. He is one of many NFL players sending their condolences on social media following the mass shooting. All Chiefs players, coaches and staff are accounted for, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed.

"This is absolutely a tragedy that we would have never expected in Kansas City," Lucas added.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Here's how players across the league are reacting to the parade shooting:

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.



Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

Chiefs S Justin Reid

"Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade."

Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 14, 2024

Chiefs RG Trey Smith

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today's incidents – a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today."

My thoughts and prayers🙏🏾 are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today. — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024

Chiefs OL Donovan Smith

"Praying for everyone today in Kansas City."

Praying for everyone today in Kansas City 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) February 14, 2024

Browns S Juan Thornhill

"Prayers for everyone in Kansas City. why turn something so positive into this."

Prayers for everyone in Kansas City 🙏🏽 why turn something so positive into this. — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) February 14, 2024

Baltimore Ravens

"Our hearts are with Chiefs Kingdom following the tragic events and shocking violence that occurred during today's parade in Kansas City. On a day meant for uniting people in joy and celebrating love, we send our full support to every citizen of the region and each member of the Chiefs organization who has been affected by this senseless tragedy."

