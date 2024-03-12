Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Brittany Mahomes: See the Sweet Photos

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, tied the knot in March 2022 in Hawaii

Patrick Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes shares a photo of himself with wife Brittany Mahomes in honor of their second wedding anniversary

One month after his Super Bowl victory, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have even more to celebrate!

The NFL power couple marked two years of marriage on Tuesday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, shared an Instagram post in honor of the special occasion.

"Year 2! Happy anniversary! ❤️❤️," he wrote, alongside a carousel of photos of the pair and their two children, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 15 months.

One of the sweet snapshots appeared to be from Sterling's recent tea party-themed birthday bash. In the image, Brittany, also 28, can be seen holding her daughter next to a colorful cake while Patrick and Bronze look on from behind them.

Another photo captures the family in Disneyland, which they visited after the Feb. 11 Super Bowl to celebrate the Chiefs' 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers — and Patrick's Most Valuable Player Award.

A third image showed Patrick planting a kiss on Brittany's cheek while she smiled for the camera.

Brittany also shared a second anniversary post of her own, featuring photos from the couple's March 2022 wedding in Hawaii. "Happy Anniversary to my forever♾️🤍," she wrote.

Related: Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Nothing Beats Doing Life with You'

Rob Latour/Shutterstock Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

In an Instagram post marking the couple's first anniversary last year, Brittany described her and Patrick's nuptials as "one of the best weeks of my life" and said "marrying your best friend" is "one of the greatest things you could do."

"Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours!" she wrote to Patrick. "Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick and Brittany, who met at their Texas high school and began dating in the 10th grade, tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Maui. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was one of the groomsmen, and the couple's daughter — who was 1 at the time — adorably rode down the aisle in a tiny blue toy car.

Story continues

Related: Brittany Matthews Reveals Why She and Patrick Mahomes Decided to Get Married in Hawaii

In an Instagram Q&A after the big day, Brittany revealed the special significance behind their tropical wedding location, telling her followers that Maui is where she and Patrick took their first vacation together.

"We have just loved it ever since," she said, adding, "The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn't just pull up to lol."

Christian Petersen/Getty Brittany and Patrick Mahomes with their daughter Sterling

She also shared some details about her chic bridal look — a white Versace column dress featuring striking cutouts on the bodice. Brittany told her followers that she and her stylist collaborated with the Italian fashion label to create the dress, which she topped off with a classic tulle veil.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline

Brittany also shared a carousel of wedding photos on Instagram at the time, including one shot showing her and Patrick playing rock, paper scissors with each other at their reception.

"10 Years with my Boo!" she captioned the pictures. "Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record 💖 Love you the most✨."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.