Patrick Mahomes trounces, trolls Bears as Chiefs cruise at Soldier Field

With their playoff hopes officially toast, the Chicago Bears’ season was ostensibly over prior to kickoff on Sunday.

But as a little bit of salt in the wound of the shattered expectations of the 2019 season, Chicago fans got a first-hand look at the MVP quarterback their beloved Bears passed over for Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 NFL draft.

Patrick Mahomes delivered as advertised in a commanding 26-3 Kansas City Chiefs win at Soldier Field.

It wasn’t the fireworks show that often accompanies a Chiefs victory. It was a methodical display of ball control and dominance the Chiefs would surely like to replicate in the upcoming playoffs.

Mahomes trolls Bears over Trubisky

It also came with some showmanship from Mahomes, who delivered a not-so-subtle message to the Bears just before halftime after connecting with tight end Travis Kelce for a touchdown pass to take a 17-0 lead.

Fun fact: Patrick took his college number 5 and added 10 to it for his current number.



Wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/reAFxsrFRa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2019

Mahomes counted to 10 on his fingers, apparently representing the 10th draft slot the Chiefs used to select him out of Texas Tech in 2017.

The Bears traded up from the third pick to the second in that draft to take Trubisky out of North Carolina.

Trubisky struggles as Mahomes shines

While Mahomes has delivered another Pro Bowl effort on top of his MVP campaign, the Bears have regressed alongside Trubisky, who looked on Sunday much like he has all season.

As Mahomes racked up 160 first-half passing yards and a pair of scores, Trubisky tallied 59 passing yards as Chicago played its 10th first half of football without an offensive touchdown this season.

The second half was more of the same as the Bears managed just a field goal and watched Mahomes’ offense siphon off the clock of a game that was won by halftime.

Patrick Mahomes lit up the Bears and delivered a Mitchell Trubisky-related message in the process. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mahomes finished completing 23-of-33 pass attempts for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding 14 yards and a score on the ground. The Chiefs put together three drives of six minutes or more en route to a 33:24-26:36 edge in time of possession.

Kansas City defense stepping up

For the second week in a row, Kansas City’s defense was a match for its offense, allowing just three points after a 23-3 defeat of Denver Broncos. It was the fifth straight game that Kansas City has held an opponent to less than 20 points.

Trubisky’s final line epitomizes those offensive struggles for the Bears. The third-year quarterback completed 18-of-34 pass attempts for 157 yards. He managed just 3.3 yards per carry en route to 20 yards on the ground.

The only positive to be found is that he didn’t turn the ball over. But when an offense tallies three punts, three turnovers on downs, the end of a half and a field goal on eight possessions, a dearth of interceptions doesn’t really matter.

Bears fans probably thought it couldn’t get any worse than last year’s missed field goal in the playoffs. But watching Mahomes pile on in Chicago just might be more painful.

