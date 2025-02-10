Patrick Mahomes Apologizes After Chiefs' Painful Super Bowl 2025 Loss: 'I Let Y'all Down Today'

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took responsibility for the team's overwhelming loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Patrick Mahomes plays for the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 2025.

Patrick Mahomes is taking responsibility for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2025 loss.

The team’s star quarterback took to X on Sunday night after the big game and wrote an apology to Chiefs fans across the world.

“Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom,” wrote Mahomes, 29. “I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me.”

The father of three ended his apology with a promise, writing, “We will be back.”

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Chiefs were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The team was going for a history-making “three-peat” after winning the Super Bowl in 2023 and 2024, but quickly realized the task was out of their grasp. The Chiefs went into halftime without any points on the board and struggled in the second half to end the game with a losing score of 22-40.

In a press conference after the defeat, Mahomes told reporters, “Anytime you lose the Super Bowl, it’s the worst feeling in the world. It’ll stick with you for the rest of your career… They hurt probably more than the wins feel good.”

Marianna Massey/Getty Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl 2025

During the press conference, Mahomes also took responsibility for his own performance, saying, “I didn’t think I played to my standard just with especially the struggles that I had earlier in the season. There’s things I have to get better at and they kind of showed today on the biggest stage.”

He promised to take the loss as a learning moment, adding, “I have to learn from that and have to try to be better at the next opportunity I hopefully get.”

Mahomes was cheered on at the game by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two eldest children — daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 2. The couple welcomed their third child — daughter Golden — in January.



