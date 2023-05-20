Patrick Kielty is new host of the Late Late show

Patrick Kielty is the new host of the Late Late Show, succeeding former presenter Ryan Tubridy, RTÉ has announced.

Kielty said he was "absolutely thrilled" and that it was "a real honour" to take up the role.

The County Down-born comedian has experience presenting his own show; Patrick Kielty Almost Live on BBC One from 1999 to 2003.

It welcomed guests such as former NI Secretary Mo Mowlam and The Corrs.

Kielty grew up in the County Down village of Dundrum and played Gaelic football for Down's minor team.

He studied psychology at Queen's University in Belfast before making his first serious steps into stardom as compere at the Empire Comedy Club in the city.

Patrick Kielty is married to the English presenter Cat Deeley

Around the same time, he got his first break into TV with a children's programme on Ulster Television called Sus.

In January 1988, during the course of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, his father Jack Kielty was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries.

In the years since proving himself as a stand-up at Belfast's renowned Empire Comedy Club, he has become one of the best-known faces on British television.

His marriage to the English presenter Cat Deeley made him one half of a showbiz couple.

In March, Ryan Tubridy announced he would be stepping down after 14 years at the helm of one of the world's longest running late-night talk shows.

He was the third person to present the Late Late Show since 1962.

His final programme will be broadcast on Friday 26 May on RTÉ One.