Patrick J. Adams Mourns the Death of Beloved 17-Year-Old Dog Charlie: 'We'll Never Forget You'

The actor and his wife, Troian Bellisario, paid tribute to their pet, who died on Friday

Patrick J. Adams is mourning the death of his beloved dog Charlie.

On Friday, the Suits actor, 42, announced in an emotional Instagram post that his 17-year-old terrier died, as he honored the dog's “big heart” and celebrated his life.

“You know it's coming and the knowing makes no difference at all. At 1:47pm we said goodbye to Charlie. 17 years old,” Adams’ post — which was accompanied by a carousel of photographs that featured Charlie at various stages in his life, as well as photos of him alongside the actor — began.

"All this time I thought I was walking him but he was walking me. Through it all. Unemployment. Employment. Heartbreak. Falling in love. Suits. Marriage. Unemployment again. Two children," he continued. "A lot of struggle. A lot of fear. A lot of joy. A lot of doubt. He was there for every single step of it reminding me that I wasn't alone and that he needed to poop."

The actor went on to note the various health complications and life moments that Charlie had “survived”, including “two rattlesnake bites, three major leg operations, a mini stroke, seizures, over 25 international flights, two toddlers and congenital heart failure and he still didn't want to go.”

Adams continued, “But one morning you wake up and the legs just don't work and the water bowl is unmanageable and as heartbreaking as it is the time has come.”

He then ended his heartfelt post by thanking the people who had loved and cared for Charlie, before acknowledging that while he knew his pet’s life would one day end, he hadn’t been prepared for the moment.

“Thank you to anyone and everyone who showed him love and snuck him a treat over the years. He had a bit of an attitude but a big heart and you were all a part of it. You know it's coming but the knowing means nothing. It all goes too fast. Squeeze the ones you love. Rest in peace my dear friend. We'll never forget you,” he wrote.

Adams’ wife of seven years, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, also paid tribute to Charlie in her own Instagram post on Friday, which was accompanied by a series of photos of the pooch as well as snaps of him with herself, Adams and their children.

"17 years and still not long enough," she wrote, before detailing how she had first met the beloved pooch when she began dating Adams.

"Charlie (Charleston Zappa) welcomed me into a life with @patrickjadams . I was the new girl, he tolerated me," Bellisario, 38, continued. "And though I had dogs before, Charlie was the one that grew me up. He was our first kid. The first one to teach me it wasn’t just about me. It was about the family. Feed me, walk me, love me. Put yourself aside. And it was the most incredible lesson."

"Charlie you made us parents, you were there through everything," she then wrote, including a list of the special moments that the couple's dog had been part of.

"The honeymoon phase, moving in together, 7 years of long distance, the ups, the downs, the rattlesnakes, the coyotes, the surgeries, the long days and nights on sets, the long periods of unemployment, the first house, our engagement, your sister Bea coming home, our adventures, our marriage, the birth of our children, their cries, their giggles, them pulling at your ears and tail, our first van trip across the country, our first summer at the cottage," Bellisario said.

She added, "You stayed through it all and left us some gnarly farts. You loved us through every moment. You were a rock and you made us the family we are today. You were a great teacher. And now. You are teaching us to say goodbye. With grace, with love, still softly whispering… it’s not just about you. It’s about the love you share in this brief, beautiful breath of life. I miss you already. I know this is only a new beginning of a life on the other side of you. But my heart is filled with your love, your lessons, and always, always it will always carry your memory."

The actress then ended her post with a sweet message to Charlie: "Sleep sweet my love, enjoy all the best treats, catch all the frisbees, and run wild and free. We love you."

Adams and Bellisario — who met while performing in a play together in 2009 and married in 2016 — welcomed their first daughter, Aurora, in 2018, and their second daughter, Elliot, was born in 2021.



