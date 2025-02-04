Patrick Dorgu reveals Ruben Amorim factor behind Manchester United move in first interview

New man: Patrick Dorgu has signed a five-and-a-half year deal at Man United (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Patrick Dorgu is confident Ruben Amorim’s style of play will suit him at Manchester United.

The Denmark wing-back completed a £25million move from Italian club Lecce, signing a five-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford.

Dorgu was introduced to the United fans on Sunday ahead of the match against Crystal Palace, and in his first interview since arriving in Manchester, the 20-year-old explained the decision to join Amorim’s side.

“It’s a huge club, it’s the biggest club in England,” Dorgu told the club’s official website.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the new manager, Ruben. I feel this will suit me very well, so I’m excited to be here.”

He added: “I’ve heard only good stuff about him.”

Dorgu vowed to “bring a lot of intensity” to the team, while also revealing that he believes his mentality is one of his strongest attributes.

“For me it’s the most important thing, because there’s a lot of talking around football,” Dorgu said.

“You really need to be strong outside of football. When I’ve been in Italy, I lived alone. You need to be really good mentally to stay focused and be concentrating on football.”

Dorgu has won four caps for Denmark, having only made his senior debut for Lecce at the start of the 2023/24 season.

United will hope he can have a swift impact at Old Trafford, with the club sitting 13th in the table having already also 11 Premier League matches.

Asked what his ambitions were as a United player, Dorgu responded: “To play a lot of games, to be a part a great part of the United family and just to help keep pushing, improving my potential.”