Patrick Dempsey's Hottest Throwback Photos

PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive has always been dreamy. See photos of the star when he was just starting to steal hearts

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty (3) Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey might be PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, but he's been a heartthrob for decades.

The Grey's Anatomy star, now 57, started stealing hearts in the '80s, when he broke into the industry as the star of classic rom-coms and comedies. Thanks to his on-screen talents, serious charisma and undeniable good looks, Dempsey shot to leading man status early on in his career.



See photos of a young Patrick Dempsey looking totally dreamy, long before he was named Sexiest Man Alive.

Young Idol

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock Patrick Dempsey

Dempsey made his name as a heartthrob early on in his career, with breakout roles in comedies like 1987's Can't Buy Me Love. At just 21 years old, Dempsey starred as a high school nerd who undergoes a full-blown makeover.

His character eventually wins the heart of a popular cheerleader played by Amanda Peterson, but there's no doubt Dempsey looked just as adorable before his on-screen overhaul.

Dressing Down

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Patrick Dempsey

The actor carved out his own red carpet style in a dark denim jacket and plaid slacks when he attended the premiere of The Fourth Protocol in 1987.

Suiting Up

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Patrick Dempsey

Dempsey showed off how well he cleans up at the Hollywood opening of his film In the Mood, in which he plays real-life teenage womanizer Sonny Wisecarver.

Stealing Hearts

Michael Putland/Getty Patrick Dempsey

By 1988, the young star had secured a spot as one of Hollywood's hunkiest leading men, but romantically, McDreamy-to-be was off the market. Dempsey married his first wife, Rocky Parker, in 1987, when he was 21 years old and she was 48 years old. They remained together until 1994. Five years later, he wed wife Jillian.

Talent Galore

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Patrick Dempsey

Dempsey continued making his name on the film scene, but in the latter half of the '80s, he dipped his toes into the TV world he would one day dominate. Dempsey appeared in all seven episodes of Fast Times, a small-screen sitcom adaption of the 1982 coming-of-age movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Timeless Smolder

Richard Blanshard/Getty Patrick Dempsey

Even at age 22 in a more serious role, Dempsey still had that boyish charm as he posed for promotional photos for his 1988 drama In a Shallow Grave.

Lots of Love

TriStar Pictures/Getty Patrick Dempsey

In 1989, Dempsey joined A-list superstars Kirstie Alley and Carrie Fisher in Loverboy. Once again, the bright-eyed star played a young man wooing more mature women.

Putting in Work

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Patrick Dempsey

At the 61st Academy Awards, Dempsey and 18 other Hollywood up-and-comers performed an elaborate musical number called "The Stars of Tomorrow." During the act, Dempsey had several solo moments dancing and singing alongside the likes of Ricki Lake, Chad Lowe, Holly Robinson and Christian Slater.

Ahead of Oscar night, Dempsey and his fellow performers gathered for rehearsals (pictured). The fresh-faced heartthrob clearly knew to fuel up for an intense practice, as seen here will a full plate of food.

Blue-Eyed Babe

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Patrick Dempsey

Even as years have passed, Dempsey's luscious locks have stayed as voluminous as ever (he's now rocking a silver-toned style).

Fashion Forward

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Patrick Dempsey

Dempsey continued his stylish streak into the '90s, appearing on more L.A. red carpets. He added round sunglasses to his outfit repertoire for the premiere of Young Guns II in N.Y.C.

The Camera Loves Him

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Patrick Dempsey

The Enchanted star has never been afraid to goof off and have fun. At the 1994 premiere of his dramedy With Honors, Dempsey swapped roles with photographers and stepped behind the lens on the carpet!

Superstar Suave

Patrick Dempsey

A decade before he defined his career as Dr. Derek Shepherd, Dempsey costarred in the 1995 medical drama Outbreak with Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo. At the premiere, the future Sexiest Man Alive framed his face with a longer, curly hairstyle.

