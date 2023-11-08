Not even Captain America's superhuman physique could help preserve his hunky reign.

Patrick Dempsey has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive of 2023, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed during his talk show Tuesday night. The "Grey's Anatomy" heartthrob succeeds last year's recipient, actor and "Captain America" star Chris Evans.

Ahead of the nail-biting reveal, Dempsey, who played Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on the ABC medical drama, was encased in a glass box onstage next to Kimmel as people in the audience asked the mystery man questions to decipher his identity.

Audience members guessed Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, The Golden Bachelor and "Taylor Swift's boyfriend."

Dempsey's predecessor Evans said the Sexiest Man Alive honor was a true pinch-me moment for the "Ghosted" actor.

"It's something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say 'I remember then…' " Evans told People magazine in November 2022. "I'm lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity."

Evans said the title was also a win for his mother, who received bragging rights in addition to her son's illustrious acting career. "My mom will be so happy," he said. "She's proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about."

Other famous heartthrobs who've been part of the Sexiest Men "club" include "Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, EGOT winner John Legend, Idris Elba and Blake Shelton.

Story continues

'I'm lucky to be in the discussion': Chris Evans named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022

'You don't age, which is weird': Jennifer Aniston celebrates Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title

Contributing: Anika Reed, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patrick Dempsey named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2023