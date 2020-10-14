Patrick Dempsey Created a 'Mock Prom' in Quarantine for His Daughter: 'It Was So Sad, as a Parent'

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Patrick Dempsey is excited to be out of the house — but has definitely made the best of his time at home.

On Tuesday night, the former Grey's Anatomy star joined comedian Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and opened up about life in quarantine with his family.

"There's so much anxiety when you leave the house," Dempsey said, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has kept people around the world isolating at home.

The 54-year-old actor has been social distancing with his wife, Jillian Fink, and their three children — 13-year-old twin boys, Darby and Sullivan, and daughter Talula, 18.

RELATED: Patrick Dempsey Uses an Iconic Grey's Anatomy Line to Encourage People to Wear Masks

"The isolation for them and the lack of socialization is really challenging, especially senior year. My poor daughter missed everything," Dempsey said of Talula, who is now in her freshman year at college. "And that’s the only reason you go back, senior year, is [for the] proms. It’s the victory lap, you celebrate your education — and [she had] none of it."

To try and make up for his daughter missing out on those milestone moments, Dempsey said they held a "mock prom" at home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We did a mock sort of prom at the house … it was a Saturday night," he recalled. "It was so sad, as a parent, you’re like ‘Oh my god, my heart breaks for you, you don't have that moment’ … to see her all dressed up, and then she got on Zoom with all her friends and they got together."

Another event that many seniors across the country missed out on was their graduation day, with many ceremonies switched to virtual to protect students, staff, and their families from the spread of the virus.

In May, Dempsey shared a heartwarming post to Talula on her graduation day, showing the teenager all dolled up in a white dress and flower crown.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Says She Had to Prove That She Was 'Good' on Grey's Anatomy Without Patrick Dempsey

"Congratulations on your graduation @taluladempsey I love you and I am so proud of you. I can’t believe you’re all grown up," the proud father shared.

Fink also shared a post for her daughter's big day, writing, "My 'fav' baby girl graduated high school virtually today. Proud mom, congratulations @taluladempsey 💪💕."