Patrick Dempsey Circling Starring Role In Eli Roth’s Feature Version Of His ‘Grindhouse’ Trailer ‘Thanksgiving’

Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, a full length feature based on the infamous fake trailer from Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse pic, is gaining momentum as Patrick Dempsey is in talks to star. Spyglass media is producing the pic with Roth directing. Jeff Rendel penned the script with plans to shoot in March. Roger Birnbaum and Roth are producing.

Spyglass had no comment.

The Thanksgiving trailer presented the gory teaser about a pseudo movie in which a slasher makes his own carving board out of the inhabitants of a Massachusetts town that makes a big annual fuss over the annual turkey day. One of the pivotal scenes involved Roth himself, separated from his head while in the throes of passion with a date in a convertible. It was popular enough that plans formulated to make a feature-length blood feast with Roth at the helm, but 15 years has passed since the original Grindhouse release and you could be forgiven for thinking that Thanksgiving was never coming.

While the rest of the ensemble is expected to be a bunch of rising stars, Roth wanted a face front and center and thought Dempsey would be perfect given its not the typical role you usually see the former Greys Anatomy star in.

Dempsey was most recently seen in the Disney+ sequel Disenchanted, reprising his role opposite Amy Adams. He can be seen next in Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver.

He is repped by UTA and Burnstein Company.

