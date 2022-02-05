Patrick Dempsey Celebrates Wife Jillian's Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'I Love You'

Jillian Dempsey

Jillian Dempsey/instagram

Patrick Dempsey is celebrating another year of his favorite person.

The Golden Globe nominee, 56, wished wife Jillian Dempsey a happy birthday Friday on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two of them embracing in front of a blue Porsche. "Happy Birthday Jill, I love you!" Patrick captioned the photo.

Jillian, a celebrity makeup artist for the likes of Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts, also gave a glimpse of her birthday, sharing photos from a beautiful morning hike she and Patrick took near the ocean in Malibu. "My hike date," she wrote with a black-and-white selfie of the two of them hitting the trail.

Patrick married Jillian in July 1999, and they share daughter Tallula Fyfe, 19, and twin sons Sullivan Patrick and Darby Galen, both 15.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Recall 'Horrible' Musical Episode of Grey's Anatomy

Although Jillian filed for divorce in Jan. 2015, they reconciled later that year before calling off the divorce in 2016. Patrick told PEOPLE that the potential split was "scary," but they ultimately found couples counseling to be "very important" in mending their relationship.

"Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of. I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started," he said in Sept. 2016. "It's always destabilizing when you're potentially breaking up a family or you have a big section of your life that's ending."

RELATED VIDEO: How Patrick Dempsey Saved His Marriage (Spoiler: Lots of Sex!)

"You can only do one thing at a time and do it well. I [learned] to prioritize. Our union has to be the priority. I wasn't prepared to give up on her and she wasn't either. We both wanted to fight for it. ... You've got to keep at it. You've got to communicate, and stay open and not get lazy. And not give up. And lots of sex!" Patrick added.

The Grey's Anatomy alum and his wife previously returned to the spot where they got married in Maine for their 19th anniversary in 2018.