Patrick Demarchelier, famed fashion photographer of Princess Diana, more stars, dies at 78

Photographer Patrick Demarchelier, a staple in the fashion world, has died at 78.

Patrick Demarchelier, who famously photographed Princess Diana and many other A-list celebrities, has died. He was 78.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier," a message on his Instagram account read. "He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren."

The photographer died Thursday. No cause of death was given.

Demarchelier's photographs have appeared on the covers of Vogue, Allure, Vanity Fair and Harper's Bazaar and for several campaigns for fashion houses including Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. He was most famously known to capture some of Princess Diana's signature photographs, later becoming her personal photographer.

The French photographer was a staple in fashion pop culture with many celebrities being the subject of his lens including RuPaul, Madonna, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista. Demarchelier appeared on the 15th cycle of "America's Next Top Model."

His name was also used in 2016 fashion film "The Devil Wears Prada" by fictional boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). "Demarchelier, get him on the phone," she orders Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) in the movie.

Born in France, Demarchelier learned photography from experience. His stepfather gifted him his first camera when he was 17. He later moved to Paris and began to shoot for Vogue before moving to New York City and becoming iconic in the fashion world.

In 2018 during the rise of #MeToo, the photographer was accused by several models of sexual harassment, as detailed in a Boston Globe article. Demarchelier denied the allegations. Conde Nast, which owns Vogue, later released a statement noting the company would "not be working with him for the foreseeable future."

Many celebrities mourned the photographer's death on social media.

"So honored to have worked with the legend and the most lovely @patrickdemarchelier you will be missed," model Emily Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram.

"Always loved working with Patrick so much. Very sad to hear of his passing. I am sending so much love to his family," Kate Hudson commented on Demarchelier's Instagram.

Ciara tweeted: "I’ll never forget the special moment of being shot by the Legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier. It was a dream come true. He was so sweet. He was also one of my favorite photographers. His work will live on to inspire so many."

I’ll never forget the special moment of being shot by the Legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier. It was a dream come true. He was so sweet. He was also one of my favorite photographers. His work will live on to inspire so many. ❤️#RIPPatrickDemarchelier pic.twitter.com/P47h5iPqe8 — Ciara (@ciara) April 1, 2022

"Fashion photography and the art of portraiture, has lost one of its great masters," Giorgio Armani wrote in a tribute on Twitter.

