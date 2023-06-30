Patrick Corcoran, NATO Comms Chief, Exits After 24 Years

Patrick Corcoran, the National Association of Theatre Owners’ (NATO) Vice President and Chief Communications Officer is stepping down after more than 24 years at the association, NATO announced on Friday.

Corcoran joined the association as a writer and editor for NATO’s monthly magazine and annual encyclopedia in 1998. In 2007, he was named Director of Media & Research and California Operations Chief; in 2011 he was promoted to Vice President & Chief Communications Officer.

“Patrick has been an integral part of NATO’s growth over the past two and a half decades,” Michael O’Leary, President and CEO of NATO said in a statement. “He has served our organization and the entire exhibition industry with skill and dedication, and we are grateful for all that he has done to drive the way NATO tells its story. We wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:

Smaller Movie Theaters Got Creative to Survive – and They’ve Earned a Hot Box Office Summer

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the voice of an industry that I truly love,” Corcoran added. “I approached the challenges and opportunities facing our industry the way we have worked as an association: with honesty, data, openness, and most especially, with respect for the journalists who cover our industry.”

Corcoran ran NATO’s communications during a period of unprecedented change in the industry, beginning with the digital cinema transition, the launching of NATO’s own convention, the protracted battles over theatrical exclusivity and release windows, the rise of streaming, and on through the pandemic that shut down the industry.

Variety first reported the news.