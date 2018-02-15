Patrick Chan has a new life philosophy

Patrick Chan’s ability to skate has never been in question. His mindset, however, hasn’t always been ideal.

Sitting down with Yahoo Canada Sports, Chan describes a defensive approach to skating that he’s shed on the way to PyeongChang. The figure skating star used to treat competition as the focal point of his life, but now he’s aiming for more balance.

A rudimentary perusal of his Instagram shows that Chan has been doing a lot more than competing lately. Take a look at the video above to see what he’s been up to.